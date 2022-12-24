topStoriesenglish
'8 AK-74 rifles, 12 pistols, 14 grenades': Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in J&K's Uri

 A police officer said that in a joint operation, Baramullah police along with 3 Rajput of the army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Hathlanga sector of Uri. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday. A police officer said that in a joint operation, Baramullah police along with 3 Rajput of the army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Hathlanga sector of Uri. Giving details, the officer further said that 8 AK74u, 24 AK 74 Magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK Rifle and 244 rounds of the pistol were recovered from the area.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigations have been taken up.

