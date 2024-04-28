'400 Ki Film Flop...': Tejashwi Yadav Takes A dig At BJP Amid Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the "people of BJP are in depression". He referenced the BJP's slogan aiming for 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections, remarking that the film has also flopped.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said "'400 ki film flop ho chuki hai'. The people of BJP are in depression. The entire country has made their mood that the INDIA alliance govt will be formed. Regardless of whether he (PM Modi) comes and goes, it has no impact in Bihar. He may arrive, deceive, spew venomous rhetoric, and then vanish for another five years."

RJD leader also launched scathing attack on former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi over his statement that "if INDIA alliance govt is formed, it will work to divide the nation as Pakistan". Launching an attack Tejashwi said that it was surprising how quickly he has started speaking the language of RSS. "'Woh bhi usi rang me ho gaye'. I have all good wishes for him, but it's surprising how quickly he got coloured in RSS' colour," said Tejashwi.