trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647945
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

5 Kedarnath Pilgrims Killed As Landslide Debris Falls On Car In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

The vehicle was buried under the debris falling from the hill with boulders in Tarsali and was found a day after the unfortunate incident.

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

5 Kedarnath Pilgrims Killed As Landslide Debris Falls On Car In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag Image credit: ANI

Rudraprayag: Five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday. According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening. 

"A 60-meter portion of the Kedarnathgya highway collapsed due to heavy debris falling from the hill with boulders in Tarsali. During this, a vehicle was buried in the debris here," they said. "A vehicle buried under the debris was found on Friday, from which five bodies were recovered. One of the deceased was a Gujarat resident," officials said. 
Further investigation is underway, they added. 

The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away. Rudraprayag police said that people and passengers are facing obstruction from the police stations in the lower area (Chowki Jawadi, Kotwali Rudraprayag, Chowki Tilwada, Thana Agastyamuni, Kakdagad). 

Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days. The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red' alert and 'Orange' alert from August 11 to August 14 in most of the districts of Uttarakhand. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train