6 persons arrested for running a fake job providing scam

Gorakhpur: As many as six people were arrested from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for running a fake job providing scam and tricking several people into paying them large sums of money. The accused also allegedly kidnapped a person to extort money from him.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Prasad (27) resident of Kolkata, Sonpal Singh Sisodia (18) resident of Fatehabad district of Agra, Satinder Singh (20) who lived in Fatehabad district of Agra, Munna Singh (45) who lived in Kolkata's Barahanagar, Chandan Kumar Poddar (28), resident of Barahanagar in Kolkata and Pradip Singh (35), resident of Howrah district in West Bengal.

They allegedly kidnapped a man identified as Sashi Bhusan Dikshit (42) who lived in Padri Bazar area of Jangal Salikram post office area in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh from near Sunny Towers in one of Kolkata's most affluent neighbourhoods Ballygunge.

According to police, the accused took Around Rs 10.5 lakh from persons named Mulayam Singh and Tikam Singh for providing jobs in military service. They also provided some documents to the victims of the scam proving their jobs.

However, the documents were found to be fake. All six people have been arrested. Further inquiry has been launched into the incident.