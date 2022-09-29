NewsIndia
AMMONIA GAS LEAK

60 female workers hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in meat factory in UP's Aligarh

The incident took place at the Al-Dua meat factory that falls under the jurisdiction of the Roravar police station.

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 50 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas at a meat factory in Aligarh
  • The incident took place at the Al-Dua meat factory
  • 'All of them are stable currently', Aligarh DM

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as many as 60 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked at a meat factory on Thursday. The workers have been rushed to a nearby hospital after they complained of breathing difficulties following an incident of leak of ammonia gas. The DIG Range Aligarh said, ''around 60 female workers were admitted and all of them are stable currently." The incident took place at the Al-Dua meat factory that falls under the jurisdiction of the Roravar police station. Several women are engaged in the factory in packaging-related work.

 

"Information was received about an ammonia gas leak in a meat factory in the Rorawar area, where women workers are engaged in packaging work. Around 60 workerss were admitted to a medical college after they complained of breathing difficulties. Doctors confirmed that everyone is stable," Deepak Kumar, DIG Range Aligarh said. The doctors informed that everyone who was in the factory has been brought to the medical college and they are being treated. Everyone is out of danger and there is nothing to worry about as of now. 

