60 female workers hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in meat factory in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as many as 60 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked at a meat factory on Thursday. The workers have been rushed to a nearby hospital after they complained of breathing difficulties following an incident of leak of ammonia gas. The DIG Range Aligarh said, ''around 60 female workers were admitted and all of them are stable currently." The incident took place at the Al-Dua meat factory that falls under the jurisdiction of the Roravar police station. Several women are engaged in the factory in packaging-related work.

