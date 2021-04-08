हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haridwar Kumbh Mela

65-year-old woman lost in Ardh Kumbh in 2016 reunited with family in Haridwar Maha Kumbh

A routine identity verification drive for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar led to Krishna Devi reunite with her family after five years. 

65-year-old woman lost in Ardh Kumbh in 2016 reunited with family in Haridwar Maha Kumbh
Representational Image

New Delhi: It seems like no less than a miracle for 65-year-old Krishna Devi and her family who got reunited after a separation of five years. 

A routine identity verification drive for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar led to Krishna Devi reunite with her family. 

Back in 2016, Krishna Devi got lost at the Ardh Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Krishna, who was grieving the loss of her daughter that year went to Haridwar from her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. "Her younger daughter had died. She left home to go to Haridwar. The Ardh Kumbh Mela was on," The Times of India quoted sub-inspector of Kumbh Mela Police in Rishikesh Deepak Rawat as saying. 

“Overcome with grief, she drifted away, either unable or unwilling to get in touch with her family in UP,” he added. 

The family left no stone unturned in searching for Devi, from publishing her photos in papers to airing ads on TV, but nothing led them close to finding her.  

During a routine check, the police found Krishna Devi at the Triveni Ghat shelter home and reunited her with her family, TOI reported. 

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Kumbh Mela is being held for one month, rather than its usual four months. 

