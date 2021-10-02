हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram

67-year-old man accused of raping neighbour's dog in Gurugram, arrested

The accused reportedly lured his neighbour's female dog to his house and sexually assaulted the animal

67-year-old man accused of raping neighbour&#039;s dog in Gurugram, arrested
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a case has been registered against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a female dog belonging to his neighbour. He lured the dog to his house located in Sohna area of Haryana’s Gurugram, as per news reports. The accused was reportedly arrested.

The dog's owner, the man's neighbour has two pet dogs, a male and a female, who were apparently playing in the courtyard when the accused lured one of them inside his house. The dog owner said that he heard his dog making noises and then he came to the spot and saw the accused engaging in the unnatural act. He recorded it on his phone as evidence.

The news spread quickly, causing shock and enrage among people of the locality, the accused refuted the allegations. He said that the complainant is lying. But the dog owner, as per media reports, said that he had made the recording to use as an evidence. He also reportedly expressed shock and said that he can't fathom how an elderly man could commit such an act.

Also read: Odisha sweetmeat seller poisons 20 stray dogs to death, arrested

A day later, the pet parent lodged a police complaint in connection with the matter and submitted the video evidenc. Police reportedly registered a case and the man was arrested and sent to Bhondsi jail.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GurugramDog rapedViral newsViral postGurgaonAnimal Cruelty
Next
Story

Manipur youth impresses Anand Mahindra with his Iron Man suit from scrap, here's what happened next

Must Watch

PT11M13S

Eruption of volcano wreaks havoc in Spain