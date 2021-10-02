67-year-old man accused of raping neighbour's dog in Gurugram, arrested

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a case has been registered against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a female dog belonging to his neighbour. He lured the dog to his house located in Sohna area of Haryana’s Gurugram, as per news reports. The accused was reportedly arrested.

The dog's owner, the man's neighbour has two pet dogs, a male and a female, who were apparently playing in the courtyard when the accused lured one of them inside his house. The dog owner said that he heard his dog making noises and then he came to the spot and saw the accused engaging in the unnatural act. He recorded it on his phone as evidence.

The news spread quickly, causing shock and enrage among people of the locality, the accused refuted the allegations. He said that the complainant is lying. But the dog owner, as per media reports, said that he had made the recording to use as an evidence. He also reportedly expressed shock and said that he can't fathom how an elderly man could commit such an act.

A day later, the pet parent lodged a police complaint in connection with the matter and submitted the video evidenc. Police reportedly registered a case and the man was arrested and sent to Bhondsi jail.

