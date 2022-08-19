Panaji: Seven crore rural families were provided water connections in the last three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the NDA government. Hailing India's all-around efforts for ensuring water security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' has helped the country achieve the milestone of 10 crore such connections in villages. PM Modi was virtually addressing the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' organised by the Goa government to mark 100 per cent piped water supply coverage in rural households of the state.

Taking a dig at the Congress, PM said "In seven decades of independence, only three crore rural households in the country had the piped-water facility. It doesn't take much effort to form a government, but hard work is needed to form a country".

The achievement of 10 crore milestone reflects the Centre's commitment towards the provision of water and preservation of the environment," the PM said.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present for the function in Panaji.

Modi said that when he announced Jal Jeevan Mission, there were 16 crore rural families that were dependent on other sources of water. "We could not keep such a big population struggling," he added.

Talking about the Ramsar sites in India, the PM said "Wetlands in India have also increased to 75. Out of these, 50 sites have been added in the last 8 years only. India is making all-round efforts for water security and it is getting results in every direction".

The Prime Minister hailed Goa's achievement of becoming the first state to get Har Ghar Jal certified. "The country and especially Goa has achieved a milestone today. Today Goa has become the first state in the country, which has been Har Ghar Jal certified. Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become Har Ghar Jal certified Union Territory," PM Modi said. Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India which was announced from the ramparts of Red Fort by the visionary Prime Minister on August 15, 2019.

