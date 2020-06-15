7 killed, dozen injured after speeding truck rams into autorickshaw in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya: In a tragic development, at least seven people lost their lives while a dozen others others were injured after a truck hit two autorickshaws they were travelling in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday (June 15).

The incident took place on the GT Road near Bishunganj village under Amas police station in Gaya when the speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the autorickshaws with passengers inside.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained, police said. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the Madanpur primary health centre of Aurangabad district and Amas primary health centre where they were provided medical treatment. According to police, the condition of some of them are stated to be in a critical state.

The police said the victims were returning to their village in two separate autorickshaws after attending a family function at Baluganj in Aurangabad district. The two auto-rickshaws were on their way to Gaya from Aurangabad.