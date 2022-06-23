It will be around half an hour drive along National Highway 37 From Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. You will reach 'Radisson Blu', one of the most luxurious hotels in Guwahati. Today, the hotel has become the hub of political unrest in the country. Because, for the time being, 42 MLAs of the Shiv Sena are camping here. In the absence of whom the Uddhav Thackeray-Government in Maharashtra is almost on the verge of collapse.

Suddenly, this luxury hotel in Guwahati has become the center of attraction of the whole country. What's in it or what kind of service the guests enjoy inside the hotel have become bigger at the moment. Do you know how much it costs to keep the MLAs here?

According to sources, 70 rooms of the hotel have been 'booked' for seven days. Who did it, its not clear yet. But there are about 55 MLAs in the house including Shiv Sena and Independents. The source also claimed that it cost Rs 56 lakh to rent the hotel for seven days. Apart from this, other expenses, including eating, are Rs 8 lakh per day. That is, one crore 12 lakh rupees in seven days together. Added to this will be the cost of chartered flights, the car fare from the airport to the hotel. In addition, there are other expenses.

Going to the website of the concerned hotel, it is seen that all the rooms of this hotel have already been rented out this month.