हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
indian citizenship

7306 Pakistanis have applied for Indian citizenship, says MHA

There were 1,152 applications pending from Afghanistan, followed by 428 from Stateless.

7306 Pakistanis have applied for Indian citizenship, says MHA
Image for representation

New Delhi: Around 70 per cent of applications pending for Indian citizenship are from Pakistanis, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a reply to the details of current applicants for Indian citizenship, including the data of their current citizenship asked by Member of Parliament Abdul Wahab on Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai mentioned that out of the 10,635 applicants who applied for Indian citizenship till December 14, 2021, as many as 7,306 were from Pakistan.

There were 1,152 applications pending from Afghanistan, followed by 428 from Stateless, 223 from Srilanka and USA, 189 from Nepal and 161 from Bangladesh, the minister said.

READ | Army objects to ‘unwarranted construction’ by Pakistan Rangers along LoC

As many as 10 applicants from China had applied for Indian citizenship.The power to grant Indian citizenship lies with the MHA which approves the application after detailed verification and scrutiny.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
indian citizenshipPakistanIndiaChinaUSASri Lanka
Next
Story

Jayalalithaa death probe: Apollo Hospitals group welcomes SC order on appointing medical expert panel

Must Watch

PT10M1S

Exclusive: Lookout circular issued against Bikram Majithia