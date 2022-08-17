7500 sqft Tricolor displayed at Dal Lake in Srinagar - See photo

Srinagar: The National Flag reached Dal Lake after traveling through the length and breadth of the country. The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pride for us that J&K is hosting the National flag of such huge dimensions under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.

“Following the clarion call of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the people of Jammu Kashmir along with people from all parts of the country have shown great enthusiasm in celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav’,” he added. The Lt Governor further said that during this Amrit Kaal Khand when we are remembering the journey of 75 years of Independence, we have also resolved to move into a golden future in the next 25 years.

The National Flag was displayed by the team of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Darjeeling, led by its Principal, Group Capt Jai Kishan, in collaboration with India Tourism, Northern Region, spreading the message of National Unity and Integrity.

The Flag, before arrival in Srinagar, was displayed in Darjeeling on August 08, 2022, on the occasion of 80 years of the Quit India movement. The team HMI displayed the same Flag first in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021, and subsequently at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on August 15, 2021, and at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat on October 31 2021.

Thereafter, the Flag was displayed in Antarctica, setting the world record of the largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica. Now, the Flag is being displayed in Srinagar. It will travel to other parts of the country in the coming days.