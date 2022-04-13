हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CNG buses

80 new AC buses added to Delhi's fleet

80 new AC buses added to Delhi's fleet

80 new AC buses added to Delhi&#039;s fleet
Representational image

Delhi government on Wednesday inducted 80 new low-floor AC CNG buses to its fleet of over 7,000 public transport buses.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged-off the new buses from Rajghat Cluster Bus Depot here in the national capital.

The buses are equipped with several modern facilities like GPS, panic button, fire detection and suppression system, CCTV cameras and bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled persons. Keeping in mind the safety of female passengers, the government has installed pink seats for them.

Notably, women in Delhi already get free rides in public buses from the past over 2 years.

The new buses will also be having a live video streaming facility that can prove useful at the time of emergency.

During the flagging-off ceremony, Gahlot said the Delhi government is committed to making public transport service strong and accessible. "Our target is to have over 9,000 buses in Delhi. In the next 3-4 years, we plan to raise the number of buses between 9000-11,000," the Minister said.

 

