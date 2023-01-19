topStoriesenglish
MARATHON IN SAREE

80-year-old woman runs Mumbai marathon in saree and sneakers, netizens call it 'inspiring'- Watch video

The video shows how the 80-year-old Bharti was comfortably running the 4.2 km long marathon in a saree and a pair of sneakers while carrying the national flag in her hand.

  • 80-year-old woman runs marathon in a saree
  • She completed 4.2 km in 51 minutes
  • Sets fitness goal for youth

Mumbai: Fitness has become an integral part of everyone’s life from children to senior citizens. Several motivational and inspirational videos are out on social media which lays emphasis on fitness and why it is important. From children to senior citizens, everyone is focusing on health as ‘health is wealth.’ Exercises like running, and jogging have become an integral part of most of our lives, and not just young but senior citizens are also actively contributing to it. Recently, a video went viral where an 80-year-old woman stole the show by running in a marathon. Netizens were taken by surprise when they saw the 80-year-old woman running the marathon in a saree. 

The old woman's granddaughter, Dimple Mehta Fernandes took to Instagram and shared the video of her 'Nani' (maternal grandmother). The video shows how the 80-year-old Bharti was comfortably running the 4.2 km long marathon in a saree and a pair of sneakers while carrying the national flag in her hand. She completed the marathon in 51 minutes. 

The caption of the video read "So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80-year-old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday. Watch until the end for a little interview snippet of hers."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video ends with an interview where she mentioned that she had been practicing marathon every day and this is her fifth time. When asked why was she holding the national flag while running she said "I am proud to be an Indian and O want people to know about my national identity." She further advised the youth to move and run for good health. 

Netizens soon took over the comments sections and filled it with positive comments. "Congrats Nani. Great going. Keep it up" one user commented. "Inspiration for the young generation" another user commented. "Wow, what an inspiring sweetheart she is!" read another comment.  

