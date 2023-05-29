9 Years Of PM Modi: Factors That Help PM Modi Rule The Roost Of Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a remarkable level of popularity among the voters of in India, unlike many other democratic leaders who face constant dissatisfaction and criticism. Even after his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party lost assembly elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh to the Congress party, PM Modi still has a massive 76 per cent approval rating, according to a survey by Morning Consult, a firm that tracks public opinion in real-time. This rating puts him far ahead of any other global leader, including Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador who has 61 per cent and US President Joe Biden. PM Modi’s rating has dropped slightly from 78 per cent in February.

A recent public survey by NDTV in collaboration with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) revealed that 43 per cent of the respondents said they would choose Narendra Modi as the prime minister if elections were held today. Congress' Rahul Gandhi would be his closest competitor with 27 per cent votes.

The survey, which covered 19 states from May 10 to 19, claimed that around 43 per cent of the respondents wanted the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP to win a third consecutive term, while 38 per cent opposed it.

The survey also revealed that Modi is highly respected for his speech skills, with 25 per cent of the respondents liking this quality. Moreover, 20 per cent of the participants praised Modi’s focus on development as a prime minister, while 13 per cent admired his hard work. The same percentage of respondents were charmed by his charisma.

‘Pro-Poor’ Leader

The BJP regime headed by PM Modi has initiated many schemes for the disadvantaged and the oppressed sections of society such as farmers and women - which may have helped the BJP secure a larger mandate in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Along with this, cleverly, was the pledge of development. PM Modi’s focused welfare programs for the poor - houses, toilets, loans, cooking gas - have used technology for fast delivery. However, the quality of these services and how much they have reduced poverty is debatable.

With flagship initiatives like the Clean India Mission, People’s Wealth Scheme, Flame Scheme, India’s Health Prime Minister’s Health Scheme, Make In India, Digital India, Skill India among others, the saffron party has been able to portray itself as a ‘pro-poor’ and ‘pro-farmer’ party.

Strongman

The strong leadership personality of PM Modi is admired by a majority of Indians. He is seen as a strong leader who can resolve all the issues of India. A CSDS report in 2017 showed that support for democracy in India had fallen and a Pew report in 2017 found that more than half of the respondents favored a system where a strong leader can make decisions without interference from parliament or courts.

PM Modi also leveraged national security and foreign policy as major factors to attract votes. He presented himself as a global leader who had earned respect for India from other countries. He also emphasized his actions against Pakistan and China, his balanced stance on international conflicts, his rescue operations for Indians abroad, etc. as examples of his accomplishments. These points were often cited by BJP leaders in their speeches.

PM Modi’s Popularity In Foreign Nations

Several Prime Ministers and Presidents of other countries recognize his popular appeal and have made it a point to attend huge receptions in his honor at various places he has visited—from the United States, Britain to Australia. For these foreign political leaders, their attendance is one way of appealing politically to the powerful vote bank comprising people of Indian origin, who are now voters in their respective countries. The recent visit of Modi to Australia where the current Prime Minister as well as the past PMs also attended proves this fact.

He gave Modi a bear hug when the Indian prime minister arrived at the venue to address the audience before introducing him as someone who ‘gets a rock star reception wherever he goes’. “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” Albanese said at the event.

2019 General Election Results

The BJP secured a record number of votes and seats in 2019, dominating most regions of India with nearly half of the vote share. The NDA alliance led by BJP also won more than 350 seats out of 542. BJP alone won 303 seats across the country.

PM Modi’s personality as a decisive leader also helped him win over many voters. A survey by CSDS showed that one-third of BJP voters would have picked another party if PM Modi was not the prime ministerial candidate.