Mucormycosis

90 dead due to Mucormycosis in Maharashtra so far, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

According to medical experts, steroids which suppress immune system make a patient vulnerable to catching the fungal infection. 

File Photo

Mumbai: As many as 90 people have died of Mucormycosis, a rare but fatal fungal infection, in Maharashtra so far, state public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday (May 19).  Cases of mucormycosis, also called Black Fungus, have been on rise since the outbreak of coronavirus last year, though the minister did not mention any timeframe.

He also warned against the indiscriminate use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients. "So far, 90 people have died due to mucormycosis in Maharashtra. It is serious. and should not be taken lightly. Indiscriminate use of steroids to treat patients suffering from coronavirus should be avoided," the minister was quoted as saying by PTI. 

Factors such as severe diabetes and suppression of immune system also lead to people catching the infection, Tope said.

According to medical experts, steroids which suppress immune system make a patient vulnerable to catching the fungal infection. "The Maharashtra government is prepared to tackle it and has prepared nine-page guidelines for doctors who treat mucormycosis patients. The guidelines also suggest preventive measures such as the use of sterilised or distilled water in humidifiers of oxygen supplying machines (in COVID-19 wards)," he said.

Compared to the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, there have been more cases of Black Fungus in the second wave, doctors have noted.

MucormycosisBlack fungusblack fungus symptomsblack fungus vaccineblack fungus treatmentMaharashtra
