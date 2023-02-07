topStoriesenglish2570606
'A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed': Earthquake-Hit Turkey Thanks 'Dost' India for Funds

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Thanking the Government of India, Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has written on Twitter – "Friend is a common word in Turkish and Hindi. There is a proverb in our Turkish language which means that a friend in need is a friend indeed. Thank you very much.'
 

  • The Government of India has sent two NDRF teams to Turkey along with relief equipment on this occasion.
  • The second team left from Hindon airbase at 11 am, which included paramedic staff along with a commander, fifty rescuers and an NDRF doctor.
  • The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is continuously increasing.

'A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed': Earthquake-Hit Turkey Thanks 'Dost' India for Funds

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: More than 4,300 people have died in Turkey and neighboring Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday morning. The Government of India has sent two NDRF teams to Turkey along with relief equipment on this occasion. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal has said that "The first team left on February 7 at 3 am with 51 rescuers. This includes 51 rescuers as well as a dog squad, five women rescuers and three cars. They will land at Adana Airport-which is near the disaster-affected area."

After this, the second team left from Hindon airbase at 11 am, which included paramedic staff along with a commander, fifty rescuers and an NDRF doctor. Thanking the Government of India, Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has written on Twitter – "Friend is a common word in Turkish and Hindi. There is a proverb in our Turkish language which means that a friend in need is a friend indeed. Thank you very much.'

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is continuously increasing. There has been huge devastation in Turkey and Syria. According to news agency ANI, a medical team of 89 people has left Army Field Hospital in Agra for relief work. Many medical experts are included in this team. The team will treat the injured. Apart from this, India has now also sent NDRF team for relief and rescue operations.

A strong tremor was felt near the town of Gaziantep on Monday. The second blow came soon after that. A question is arising as to why there have been so many deaths in these earthquakes? The magnitude of the earthquake near Gaziantep was 7.8. On the official scale, it is classified as very destructive. According to Professor Joanna Faure Walker, head of the Risk and Disaster Reduction Institute at University College London, "If we look at the devastating earthquakes that have occurred in any year, only two earthquakes of this magnitude have been recorded in the last ten years and four in the decade before that."

However, due to the powerful tremors, there has been devastation on such a large scale. These earthquake tremors came on Monday morning, when people were inside houses and were sleeping. The strength of the buildings is also a factor in this devastation.

