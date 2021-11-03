A grand festival of lights! Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' enters Guinness World Records

Ayodhya: It's a grand Diwali utsav, indeed. Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on Wednesday (November 3) jointly entered in Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

"Today we have lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an event of Deepotsava celebrations in Ayodhya.

Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal had informed that a total of 12 lakh lamps will be illuminated to celebrate Deepotsav. "Out of these, nine lakh lamps will be lit on Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya. The Guinness Book of World Records team will be present at the event. The remaining three lakh lamps will be lit in the rest of the city," he stated.

"This time in the Deepotsav, apart from 45 help groups, students from 15 Universities and five colleges including students of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University will also participate as volunteers. A total of 12,000 volunteers will be there. These volunteers will use 3,600 litres of mustard oil to light these lamps," he had added.

A 3D holographic projection mapping, a grand laser show based on Ramayana were organised by the tourism department at Ram ki Paidi in the evening. Fireworks and laser shows were organised from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV