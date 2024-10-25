New Delhi: The Aam Aadami Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that people affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal during his ‘padyatra’ in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP’s ‘coward’ attempt was triggered by seeing Kejriwal going among the masses and getting their ‘love and affection’.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi took to 'X' and slammed BJP, she wrote, "Today, BJP got @ArvindKejriwal ji attacked during his padyatra in Vikaspuri. First, they filed a fake case against Arvind Kejriwal, arrested him, conspired to kill him by stopping his insulin and when the court released him, BJP is getting its goons to attack him." She further posted a picture from the 'padyatra' showing the individual who reportedly attacked AAP convener Kejriwal. Atishe captioned the post, "The man who attacked Arvind Kejriwal today is a BJP goon."

The man who attacked Arvind Kejriwal today is a BJP goon. #KejriwalAttackedByBJP pic.twitter.com/iPhH37f85c — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 25, 2024

Meanwhile, AAP's Bhardwaj charged, "We want to make it clear that if Kejriwal faces any danger to his life or any harm is done to him, only the BJP will be responsible for it."

However, the BJP has rejected AAP's claims. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva took a sharp jab at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he’s evading accountability when confronted by the public. In a statement to IANS, Sachdeva highlighted, “Why is Kejriwal upset when the public questions him at his doorstep? Today in Vikaspuri, locals confronted him over dirty water, asking him and his MLAs to drink it. This upset him.”

Sachdeva accused the former Delhi CM of being out of touch with the realities faced by Delhi’s citizens, “After living in a glass palace, you're no longer used to walking the streets. If questioned, you call it a BJP attack.”

Delhi: BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva says, "Why is Kejriwal upset when the public questions him at his doorstep? Today in Vikaspuri, locals confronted him over dirty water, asking him and his MLAs to drink it. This upset him. After living in a glass palace, you're no… pic.twitter.com/LxHfokMkX3 — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2024

“Kejriwal, you've deceived and looted Delhi over roads, electricity, and water. The people are demanding answers, but your MLAs continue to exploit the city,” Sachdeva added.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Kejriwal, are conducting padyatras (foot marches) across various assembly constituencies in the city as part of their campaign for the February 2025 elections.