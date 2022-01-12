AAP will make such a Punjab that youth who went to Canada will return, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) started his two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Mohali, Kejriwal said that they have prepared a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed and prosperous if AAP comes to power.

"We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next five years," the AAP chief said.

कई दशकों से चल रहा कांग्रेस और बादल परिवार का गठजोड़ अब ख़त्म होगा। पंजाब के अब ख़ुशहाल दिन आएँगे। पंजाब की तरक़्क़ी के लिए पंजाब मॉडल। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/r6Qwk7Zq56 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 12, 2022

He added that if AAP is voted to power, he will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab and will ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege.

Kejriwal also stated that his government will end corruption.

"We will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics and provide free treatment to every Punjabi. We will also provide 24/7 free electricity," the Delhi CM added.

Kejriwal also mentioned the following points as AAP's 10-Point 'Punjab Model:

Employment for all

End of Drug Mafia

Peaceful Punjab

End of Corruption

Education Revolution

Healthcare Revolution

24x7 Free Electricity

Rs 1000/Month for Women

Solve Farmers issues

10. Pro-Business Governance

AAP govt in Punjab will ensure security to PM, common people

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal raised the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab and said that if AAP forms the government, it will ensure that it provides the necessary security to the PM and the common people.

"The PM's security breach is a serious issue. The Congress government has failed to provide security to the Prime Minister and common people. If AAP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure that we provide necessary security to the PM and the common people," the Delhi CM said.

Last week, PM Modi`s convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr`s Memorial.

Will announce AAP's Punjab CM candidate next week

The Delhi CM also said that the AAP would announce its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab next week.

अगले हफ्ते होगा @AAPPunjab के CM Face का एलान! Punjab में कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति बहुत खराब, Channi Govt पूरी तरह FAIL Congress के दौरान बेअदबी, बम ब्लास्ट, प्रधानमंत्री की सुरक्षा में चूक हो रही है AAP की सरकार सभी की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करेगी -श्री @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/fpmBv5sned — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 12, 2022

This is noteworthy that the Punjab assembly election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh`s Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party had won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats.

