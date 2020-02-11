AAP workers celebrate victory in Delhi Assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday (February 11) started celebrations at its Delhi office ahead of the announcement of final results for the 70-member Assembly seats as the incumbent party is all set to sweep the Assembly election 2020 in the national capital.

Wearing caps and holding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's posters, the AAP supporters have congregated at the party headquarters to mark the victory celebrations. The party is set to win 50+ seats, BJP 13 +, while the Congress is yet to open an account in the national capital's Assembly polls.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained a solid lead of 8000 votes in his New Delhi constituency against his rival candidate Sunil Yadav since early trends started coming in. The New Delhi constituency has a history of being represented by a Chief Minister.

AAP workers in Mumbai's Andheri also celebrate the party's performance in the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Punjab unit workers of the AAP in Amritsar are also celebrating as trends indicate a lead for the party.

Election Commission's official trends also indicated that Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 52 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 18 seats.

On the contrary, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said, "Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible."

Notably, the AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. Congress fielded its candidates on 66 seats and gave four seats to its ally RJD.