AAP's Woes Deepen As MHA Sanctions CBI Inquiry Against Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had forwarded the proposal of the CBI to the MHA in February this year, seeking approval to prosecute and investigate Jain under section 17A of the POC Act.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday gave its nod for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain, news agency reported citing government sources.  The sanction comes under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, following allegations that Jain extorted Rs. 10 Crores from notorious conman Sukash Chandrashekhar, who was then lodged in Tihar Jail. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had forwarded the proposal of the CBI to the MHA in February this year, seeking approval to prosecute and investigate Jain under section 17A of the POC Act.

This is a developing story.

