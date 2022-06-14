Kolkata: Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, was questioned by the CBI today in connection with a coal smuggling case. According to sources, the central intelligence has received some new information in the coal smuggling case. The CBI has reportedly also claimed that the evidence they have is inconsistent with the statement given by Abhishek's wife in the coal case earlier. This is the reason why Rujira was questioned, mainly in connection with the accounts in a foreign bank, CBI sources said.

According to sources, a notice was issued to Rujira Banerjee last week, and she was informed that she will be questioned again in connection with the coal smuggling case. As per arrangements, the team visited Rujira's house today. An eight-member CBI team, which had a woman officer, reached Banerjee's residence 'Santiniketan' on Harish Mukherjee Road around 11.30 am, he said. This is the second time that the central agency was quizzing her in connection with the case.

The CBI had interrogated her in February last year ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Moments before the CBI team arrived that day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited her nephew Abhishek's residence. "We were not satisfied with Mrs Banerjee's replies, hence we are questioning her again," the CBI officer said.

The CBI had last year also interrogated Rujira's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe. It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was done at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI. The probe revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

Incidentally, on Monday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had sent a notice to Rujira Narula Banerjee asking her to specify the date and time when she will be available for questioning in the same case. The ED and CBI are conducting parallel probes in this matter.

Also Read: 'I am ready to hit 'BHAIPO' with shoes, but...', BJP MP attacks Abhishek Banerjee