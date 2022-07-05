ABVP calls for school bandh in Telangana today over THESE issues- details here

School Bandh: Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has recently issued a statement and decided to highlight the problems in the govt schools in Telangana. In response to this order, a state-wide school bandh was declared today July 5, 2022 (Tuesday). The ABVP state leader Srisailam Veeramalla exhibited anger that the schools have been opened for 20 days now and still the textbooks have not been distributed, and many schools lack basic facilities.

ABVP leaders urged students to help make the bandh a success. It has been nearly a month since the start of the academic year 2022-23, but many issues remain unresolved. The ABVP leaders expressed their outrage at the government's continued failure to provide books and uniforms to students. The ABVP leader also demanded immediate action to address the issues in public schools.

Press meet in somajiguda press club condemning police rude behaviour due to govt negligence, #ABVP called for a school bandh across the state today, demanding implementation of the "Fee Control Act" in the TS, immediate distribution of books and provision of infra in govt schools pic.twitter.com/LKXUQMWAMa — ABVP Telangana (@ABVPTelangana) July 5, 2022

Leaders of the ABVP also demanded that the Telangana government implement the Fees Control Act. They demanded that the corporate schools that are causing problems for the public schools be closed down. Furthermore, the ABVP leaders expressed their displeasure with the filing of cases against the students who protested in front of the school education commissioner's office in February. Despite peaceful protests, many students were illegally charged.

Students who have been arrested and placed on the accused should be released immediately, demanded ABVP leader. However, in the background of this bandh, school administrators and authorities did not inform the students about the holiday.