NewsIndia
SCHOOL BANDH IN TELANGANA

ABVP calls for school bandh in Telangana today over THESE issues- details here

School Bandh: The ABVP had called for a schools bandh today in Telangana demanding solutions to problems in the government schools and private schools immediately. 

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
  • ABVP leaders urged students to help make the bandh a success
  • The ABVP leader also demanded immediate action to address the issues in public schools
  • School administrators and authorities have not inform the students about the holiday

Trending Photos

ABVP calls for school bandh in Telangana today over THESE issues- details here

School Bandh: Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has recently issued a statement and decided to highlight the problems in the govt schools in Telangana. In response to this order, a state-wide school bandh was declared today July 5, 2022 (Tuesday). The ABVP state leader Srisailam Veeramalla exhibited anger that the schools have been opened for 20 days now and still the textbooks have not been distributed, and many schools lack basic facilities. 

ABVP leaders urged students to help make the bandh a success. It has been nearly a month since the start of the academic year 2022-23, but many issues remain unresolved. The ABVP leaders expressed their outrage at the government's continued failure to provide books and uniforms to students. The ABVP leader also demanded immediate action to address the issues in public schools. 

Leaders of the ABVP also demanded that the Telangana government implement the Fees Control Act. They demanded that the corporate schools that are causing problems for the public schools be closed down. Furthermore, the ABVP leaders expressed their displeasure with the filing of cases against the students who protested in front of the school education commissioner's office in February. Despite peaceful protests, many students were illegally charged. ALSO READ: PSEB 10th Results 2022: Punjab board class 10th result to be out TODAY at pseb.ac.in, here's how to check

Students who have been arrested and placed on the accused should be released immediately, demanded ABVP leader. However, in the background of this bandh, school administrators and authorities did not inform the students about the holiday.

school bandh in telanganabandh in telanganaschool bandh telanganaTelangana NEWStelangana school newsabvp bandhABVP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year