AC mode on: As mercury sizzles, Delhi's power requirement reaches its peak

New Delhi: As mercury sizzled, Delhiites used their air conditioners to the hilt. And the power requirement in the capital just catapulted. So on Friday (July 2), the national capital recorded its highest-ever electricity peak demand of over 7,323 megawatts. Even though parts of NCR received showers in the evening, most of the day remained extremely hot. But while the power demand was at its height, Delhi did not see powercuts, its leaders asserted.

In a tweet, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain congratulated the city's power sector for being able to successfully meet the demand. "Delhi successfully met ever highest electricity peak demand of 7323 MW today. Heartiest congratulations to Delhi power sector for this achievement," he tweeted. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too said Delhi managed the increased demand well and an uninterrupted power supply was ensured.

Despite sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply. https://t.co/gCDXnsah8p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 2, 2021

A severe heatwave has prevailed across north India, including the national capital, over the last week with temperatures rising above 40 degrees celsius. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had risen to 43 degrees celsius, the highest this year. The IMD had classified it as the first day of a heatwave this season.

