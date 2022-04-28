हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Accident on Yamuna Expressway

Accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway claims 3 lives, injured admitted to Unnao district hospital

The tragedy happened in the Bangarmau Kotwali region of Unnao when the tyres of a fast car blew and caused the vehicle to tumble on the road, an IANS report stated.

Image for representation

Unnao: Three people were killed and six seriously injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the Bangarmau Kotwali area in Unnao after the tyres of a speeding car burst and overturned on the road.

Two vehicles collided with the overturned car from behind, leading to the death of a man, a woman and a six-month-old baby.

All the injured victims have been referred to the district hospital after receiving initial treatment at the Bangarmau CHC.

Accident on Yamuna ExpresswayUttar PradeshUnnaoRoad accidentCrash
