Unnao: Three people were killed and six seriously injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the Bangarmau Kotwali area in Unnao after the tyres of a speeding car burst and overturned on the road.

Two vehicles collided with the overturned car from behind, leading to the death of a man, a woman and a six-month-old baby.

All the injured victims have been referred to the district hospital after receiving initial treatment at the Bangarmau CHC.

