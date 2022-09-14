NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Accident victim taken to hospital in JCB in Madhya Pradesh as the ambulance got late - WATCH

The victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called the ambulance. The ambulance got late to the accident spot and so the victim was taken in a JCB to the hospital.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: A video surfaced on the internet in which a road accident victim was taken to hospital in a JCB this morning. The victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called the ambulance. The ambulance got late to the accident spot and so the victim was taken in a JCB to the hospital. It is seen in the video that the victim`s foot had been bleeding profusely and he could barely walk. 

Two of the locals brought him to the hospital when the ambulance did not reach on time at the spot. This shows the failure of healthcare in the state and the urgent need to upgrade the health delivery mechanism in the state. 

Chief Medical and Health Officer Pradeep Mudhiya addressing the situation said, "Victim had a bike accident in Barhi & called 108 but an ambulance wasn`t available as a related agency providing ambulance services got changed. An ambulance was coming from a nearby town & got late."

He further added that a proposal sent for a new ambulance has been sent to the authorities. Further details of the victim are awaited.

