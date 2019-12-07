Accused deserve death and nothing less: Unnao rape victim's family

New Delhi: The family of Unnao rape victim has demanded strict punishment for the accused and said that they "deserve death and nothing else." The 23-year-old victim died on Friday night after being set on fire by men accused of raping her. On Thursday, when the woman was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed earlier, she was attacked by five men who later threw kerosene on her and set her ablaze. She had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was airlifted to Delhi for treatment.

"I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less," the victim's brother said. Demanding justice for his sister, he further added that the accused will have to go to the place "where she has gone."

He said, "The accused don't deserve to stay in the jail. They don't deserve to live. They should be sent to the place where my sister has gone. This is what I appeal to the government."

The victim's brother also said that the family will bury her in front of their house.

Meanwhile, her father said that the accused should be given "Hyderabad-like punishment or hanged to death."

Four men, accused of raping a veterinarian and setting her on fire in Hyderabad, were killed in a police encounter on Friday. The encounter happened at the crime scene where the police had taken the accused for re-construction of events as part of the investigation. However, the four of them tried to escape from the spot and also attacked the police. They tried to snatch weapons from the officials too, after which, the police, in self-defence, opened fire on them.

The Unnao rape victim will be taken to her village on Saturday.

The accused were arrested on Thursday and are currently under 14-day judicial custody. They will be tried in a fast-track court, the government said.