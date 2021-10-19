Actress Melanie Avalon Discusses How Her Constant Curiosity Pushes Her to Do What She Loves

Actress, podcast, influencer, and entrepreneur Melanie Avalon has always been an ardent believer in helping people every step of the way. Before she set out on her podcasting journey, she started her career as an actress. Having already bagged a few achievements in the film industry, Melanie has never been afraid to put her creativity to the test. She has landed coveted roles in numerous projects and worked as an intern for notable figures, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Julia Pistor (former VP of Nickelodeon Films), and Jim Whitaker (Whitaker Entertainment at Walt Disney Studios).

At 17, Melanie was accepted into the early entrance program at the University of Southern California, where she double majored in film and theatre, and achieved the highest GPA in the School of Theatre. While at USC, Melanie won a Hermes award for one of her short films, and received the Louise Kerckhoff Prize for best essay of the year in Gender Studies. After graduating, she joined the acting union SAG-AFTRA and soon earned a nomination at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival for one of her roles as best supporting actress.

When Melania started facing some chronic health challenges, she resolved to find solutions via diet and lifestyle. Finding what worked for her, Melanie sought to share these techniques with others, and stepped into what would become the game-changing world of podcasting. Her enthusiasm to learn more about the science behind “biohacking” led to her creation of a platform that would enable her to speak with the world’s top experts, while reaching an expansive audience.

"I crave knowledge - especially knowledge which lends implementable health benefits - and I yearn to share this with others! Podcasting allows me to do just that. I also think the biohacking world can often seem overwhelming or inaccessible to many people, so my goal is to break that barrier," says Melanie.

Melanie aims to instill certain habits among her listeners to bring them a sense of peace and wellness in their lives. She is currently the host of “The Intermittent Fasting Podcast” and “The Melanie Biohacking Podcast,” which consistently chart as Top 50 health podcasts on iTunes. While Melanie's ultimate goal is to be a part of people's health journey, she hopes to foster relationships of kindness and gratitude through her podcasts. Her curiosity to keep searching for answers catalyzes her extension of implementable health solutions to her audiences.

Ever the entrepreneur, Melanie created the top iTunes app “Food Sense Guide,” which often charts in the top 10 for all iTunes “Food and Drink” apps. Next on the app front, Melanie would love to create a dating app based on intermittent fasting. She is also currently creating a supplement line, AvalonX, inspired by what she has discovered in the supplement industry.

“It really is shocking,” says Melanie. “There’s essentially no regulation of supplements, and there could be anything in those bottles lining the shelves, not to even mention quality control. I’m currently making my own serrapeptase supplement, and while I thought, for example, that there were versions on the market with no fillers, we’ve come to realize supplement brands get creative and misleading with their labels, and don’t disclose everything. I aim to have a brand of full transparency and quality. I truly want to make my own version of all the supplements I currently use, so then I’ll know that my audience and I are taking the best of the best!”

Melanie also aspires to develop a TV show based on her podcasts, "The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Show." Like her podcasts, she will bring the world's top doctors and experts on her show to explore the different practices that can help revitalize one's life.

