Afghanistan crisis: Union Minister Hardeeep Singh Puri says ‘This is why it was necessary to enact CAA’

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that developments in Afghanistan are the reason why enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is necessary, while referring to the evacuations from the crisis-stricken Afghanistan.

Puri made the comments after a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon air base on Sunday.

Sharing his anguish on social media, the Union Minister tweeted, “Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act.”

After Taliban control over Afghanistan last week, People have been rushing to leave the country. Countries have been striving hard to urgently evacuate their citizens from the war-ravaged nation. The Kabul airport is witnessing a chaotic situation as a large number of desperte people have congregated there to catch a flight to leave the country.

Notably, the provisions of the Act state that people belonging to these communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these three countries will not be treated as illegal migrants but will be provided with Indian citizenship.

The Opposition parties and several groups earlier protested against the implementation of the CAA saying that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise targets the minorities in India.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that the Afghanistan crisis has exhibited the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country.

Rao told ANI, "They have to leave their homes. Where will they go if not India? Looking at the situation in Afghanistan, we can see how important CAA is for our country," adding "People of India will now realise that this step taken by the government will help all these Hindus and Sikhs who are being thrown away from Afghanistan."

The BJP leader further stated that the government will ensure to evacuate all Indians stranded in Afghanistan. Rao`s statement on CAA came in the wake of Union Minister c`s tweet earlier on Sunday.

