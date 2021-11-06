हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPG price

After fuel price reduction, Maneka Gandhi urges Centre to lower LPG cylinder prices

The petrol and diesel prices have come down. The Union government should consider lowering the prices of other things, like gas (LPG cylinder), too to provide relief to the people, Maneka Gandhi said during a programme in her constituency.

After fuel price reduction, Maneka Gandhi urges Centre to lower LPG cylinder prices
File photo

Sultanpur: Former Union minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Saturday (November 6) welcomed the cut in petrol and diesel prices and also called for lowering the LPG cylinders rates.

Maneka Gandhi made the request to the Union government while touring her parliamentary constituency on a four-day visit.

The petrol and diesel prices have come down. The Union government should consider lowering the prices of other things, like gas (LPG cylinder), too to provide relief to the people, she said during a programme in her constituency.

The BJP MP made the request days after the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively followed by various BJP-ruled states too lowering the VAT on the two fuels in significant relief to the common man.

While participating in her party's membership drive program in the Dehli Bazar township of Isauli assembly segment, Gandhi said, "Our efforts will be to win Isauli. Wherever I will go, I will keep making members. There will be 100 programs in 100 days but it does not matter much until we don't make up our minds."

"We have to win the election. We had lakhs of members earlier also, but not a single seat came in the Zila Parishad. If only our BJP office-bearers had voted, we would have won. If the booth president, his family, his relatives had voted, we would have won," she said referring to the Panchayat elections.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPG priceBJPManeka GandhiVAT
Next
Story

Eye will be gouged out & hand chopped off: BJP MP warns Congress after former minister held up

Must Watch

PT8M49S

News 50: CM Yogi's warning to those who patronize mafia in UP