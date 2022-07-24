Maharashtra: After PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath poster controversy, another similar row seems to be emerging after a hoarding put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu was found torn on Sunday in Vasai city in Maharashtra. This has prompted a police case in the matter and an FIR has already been registered, PTI reported. The complaint was filed by the BJP activists after the hoarding with the picture of Murmu was found damaged.

On the complaint lodged by activists of BJP, a case was registered at the Manikpur police station at Vasai in the Palghar district under section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons, an official said.

The hoarding with the picture of Murmu was found damaged, he said. Agitated BJP workers pulled down the damaged hoarding on Sunday night and demanded strict action against the culprits.

No arrests have been made in the matter so far

PM Modi, CM Yogi poster controversy

This comes not too long after a sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh was sacked after he carried posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the dumpster along with other waste.

His termination triggered a wide social media outrage and many argued that an employee should not be punished for discharging his duties.

The sanitation worker was later reinstated. Following the backlash, Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Anunaya Jha said that after taking note of demands raised by the worker and his family, he was taken back on duty with a warning.