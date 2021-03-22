After ripped jeans controversy, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat to meet PM Narendra Modi for THIS reason

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (March 25). The meeting comes days after CM Rawat’s ripped jeans remark, which sparked a huge controversy across the nation.

Soon after assuming the top office in the state, Rawat found himself at the centre of a row over his comments disapproving of women wearing ripped jeans, suggesting that this goes against India's cultural norms.

The controversy was sparked after a video of CM Tirath Singh Rawat speaking at a public gathering went viral on social media. In the video Uttarkhand CM said, “If such women go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life.”

“[Women] showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids These are the values being given now [at home]. Where is this coming from, if not at home?” he added.

Earlier last week, on March 21, CM Rawat also held a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh in the national capital.

In his last visit to Delhi, Rawat also held meetings with party workers and officials from the state stationed in the Capital.

Uttarakhand CM in his meetings discussed and reviewed the situation in the pilgrimage towns of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

