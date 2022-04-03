After warning against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Raj Thackeray's MNS plays Hanuman Chalisa in public - WATCH

New Delhi: After Raj Thackeray’s stern warning to the Maharashtra government against playing Azan on loudspeakers in the state, Hanuman Chalisa was heard being played on the loudspeakers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Ghatkopar office.

News agency ANI released a video of Hanuman Chalisa being played at MNSA’s loudspeakers.

#WATCH 'Hanuman Chalisa' being played from loudspeakers at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar MNS Chief Raj Thackeray yesterday said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." pic.twitter.com/nERn23Vg7M — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

This comes after Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government demanding the shutting down of loudspeakers in mosques.

The MNS founder while speaking in a rally said that he is not against prayers but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers.

Thackeray also warned the government that if they fail to remove loudspeakers from the mosques, he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.

"Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he added.

Raj Thackeray also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties and claimed that Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties.

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what`s happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don`t even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.

The MNS chief also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said that he is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999."NCP was formed in 1999, and since then castism in the state rose which was done by Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to Thackeray’s remark to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

He said that Maharashtra is the state where law still prevails.

