close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Doctors' protest

Agitating doctors refuse closed-door meet with CM Mamata Banerjee, ask her to visit NRS Hospital

They instead asked her to visit the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital for an open discussion to resolve the impasse. 

Agitating doctors refuse closed-door meet with CM Mamata Banerjee, ask her to visit NRS Hospital

The agitating doctors on Saturday refused to hold a closed-door meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, saying that they feel highly insecure and apprehensive regarding their representatives' "meeting with her behind closed doors".

Live TV

They instead asked her to visit the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital for an open discussion to resolve the impasse. The doctors said no representative of the agitating doctors would be attending the meeting called by Banerjee at the state secretariat on Saturday evening.

"We feel highly insecure and apprehensive regarding our representatives' meeting with the chief minister behind closed doors. That is why we are not sending any representatives to the Chief Minister's Office to attend the meeting," read a letter of the joint forum of junior doctors after holding a governing body meeting.

Two doctors were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a patient who had died on Monday night at the NRS hospital.

"Right from the beginning, we are open to a healthy discussion to find a solution to meet our demands. We want to make this very clear that we are deeply concerned about the sufferings of common people. We want an urgent solution to this situation by ensuring proper security and safety at our workplace as per our demands. We shall resume our duties as soon as our demands are met," read the letter. "We humbly request the chief minister to meet all of us at the NRSMCH to discuss and implement all our demands at the earliest," also read the letter.

On Friday night, the agitating junior doctors declined to attend a meeting called by CM Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, saying it was a ploy to break their stir. After the protesting doctors did not turn up, Banerjee gave them time again at 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, resignation by senior doctors continued in support of their protesting colleagues. Over 300 medicos across various state-run medical college and hospitals have resigned from their services. 

Tags:
Doctors' protestKoklata doctors' protestMamata BanerjeeNRS Medical College and Hospital
Next
Story

Congress CMs consult ex-PM Manmohan Singh over issues to be raised at Niti Aayog meet

Must Watch

PT13M13S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day