New Delhi: The Agnipath uproar on Friday reached Delhi as some miscreants attempted to vandalise buses on Waziarabad road in North-east Delhi's Khajuri area as people protested against the Centre’s recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, reported ANI. According to reports, the police had reached the spot on time and controlled the situation. FIRs have been filed against those involved in the vandalism of public property and strict actions will be taken, ANI reported quoting Delhi Police. FIR registered under sections 147,148,149,427 IPC at PS Khajuri Khas and further investigation is in progress, said police.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, youths pelted stones at vehicles in Ballabhgarh, squatted on railway tracks in Jind and burnt tyres in Rohtak as protests continued for the second day on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Police said they resorted to mild lath-charge and rounded up over 40 youths in Ballabhgarh, where authorities had suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours starting 10 pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure following violent protests in Palwal district.

Protests also broke out in Hisar, Narnaul, Fatehabad and Jhajjar.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chadhuni sat on a day-long fast demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. He alleged the Centre is playing with the country's security and the future of the youth.

After the farm laws, the Agnipath scheme is a second blow to the farmers as their sons mainly joined the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the police have booked over 1,000 people for Thursday's violence in the Palwal district.

Three FIRs were registered in connection with the violence. While two FIRs were registered in the Palwal subdivision, one was registered in the Hodal subdivision, the police said.