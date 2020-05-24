हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AgustaWestland

AgustaWestland: Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel in jail for 2 days

A Delhi court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Christian Michel, in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for two days in Tihar jail. Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail  in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

AgustaWestland: Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel in jail for 2 days

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Christian Michel, in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for two days in Tihar jail. Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail  in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Rouse Avenue Court allowed the agency to interrogate him on May 25 and 26 after Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta told the court that Michel was required to be confronted with certain documents.

 Apart from allowing IO for interrogation the court has  also allowed two more officials for assistance. "ED team now permitted to visit Tihar Jail on 25/05/2020 and 26/05/2020 from 10.00 A.M. to 1.30 P.M. and from 2.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M., so as to interrogate accused Christian Michel James, in the presence of Jail Superintendent or his authorized official" court order said.

While the CBI is probing his role in the deal as a "middleman", the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money laundering charges against him.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed by both the agencies. Others include Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The CBI had alleged that there was an estimated loss of euro 398.21 million to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth euro 556.262 million.

The ED had alleged that Michel received euro 30 million from AgustaWestland, in its charge sheet filed in June 2016.

(With IANS input)

 

Tags:
AgustaWestlandDelhi CourtChristian MichelEnforcement Directorate (ED)
Next
Story

Shiv Sena attacks BJP on migrants' issue, compares UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Adolf Hitler
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Has the system failed to get the workers to their homes? | Zee News Exclusive Ground Report