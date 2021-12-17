Ahead of Assembly polls, Sidharth Chattopadhyaya appointed as new DGP of Punjab

New Delhi: The Punjab Government, in a notice issued on Thursday (December 16, 2021), appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as Director-General of Police (DGP). The decision to appoint Chattopadhyaya as the new DGP of Punjab, replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota, comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

The notice issued by the Punjab government read, “In place of Sh. Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, IPS (PB:1988) Special DGP Armed Bn., Jalandhar, Sh. Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, IPS (PB:1986) DGP, PSPCL, Patiala shall look after the work of Director General of Police, Punjab (HoPF) in addition to his present duties until a fresh appointment is made to the post of Director General of Police, Punjab (HoPF) as per prescribed procedure. The orders will come into force with immediate effect.”

Punjab govt appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota. pic.twitter.com/z3qcVv1S5v — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the state government has started action against those who have spread drugs in the state and also against those who have cheated Schedule Caste (SC) scholarships.

While speaking to the media in Ludhiana, Punjab CM said, "We have started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab and also against those who have cheated SC scholarships. The case is going on in irrigation scam and action has been initiated against those who have survived."

Earlier, in September, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had urged the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi to register a criminal case against former Social Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to safeguard the future of students belonging to Scheduled Castes.

SAD President Gulzar Singh Ranike had alleged that the Additional Chief Secretary of Dharamsot`s department had indicted him for Rs 64 crore fraud of SC Scholarship money and that the department had not released scholarship money to the tune of Rs 3000 crore announced in budgets of the previous years.

According to an official release in June, Rs.1,563 crore for 2017-20 was still pending with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for release as central share under the scheme and that no response had yet been received to those letters.

(With ANI inputs)

