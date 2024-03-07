Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kashmir Visit, MARCOS Commandos, Snipers Turn Srinagar Into Fortress

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's Capital Srinagar has become a fortress as stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The city has been declared as a “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per the Drone Rules, 2021. Anyone violating the rules will face legal action, the Srinagar Police said. Marine Commandos (MARCOS), CRPF, J&K police and snipers have been also deployed in Srinagar.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public rally at Bakshi Stadium, which has been drapped in tricolors. He will also unveil development projects worth over Rs 6,400 crore for the union territory. PM Modi will also participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme and dedicate to nation about Rs 5000 crore worth programme for boosting agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

High Alert In Srinagar

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers along the routes that the prime minister will take during his stay in Srinagar. Barricades have been set up at many places to restrict the movement of the people during his visit, the officials said.

Surveillance devices such as drones and CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the situation. Security forces have also intensified foot patrolling in a two-kilometre radius around the rally venue.

Marine commandos (MARCOS) have been stationed in Jhelum river and Dal Lake to thwart any possible attacks from these water bodies, the officials said.

Political Significance Of PM Modi’s Visit

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the valley, his first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has a political significance as well. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching and the opposition parties demanding the restoration of statehood and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister’s speech may address these issues.

The Centre had scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and split the former state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Several schools in Srinagar have been shut for Wednesday and Thursday due to the prime minister’s visit. Board exams scheduled for Thursday have also been postponed till next month.

The prime minister will also launch tourism-related projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.