AIIMS calls for big meet on Oct 29 for easy referral of patients to govt hospitals

New Delhi: In a bid to manage the handle emergency cases in the hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi has taken an initiative to make a referral system for stable patients between the government hospitals of Delhi. In this regard, AIIMS New Delhi on Tuesday (October 25) invited the Medical Supritendents of all the government hospitals in Delhi.

The meeting of the medical superintendents of all the government hospitals in the national capital including AIIMS New Delhi will be held on October 29, 2022 in Dr Ramalingaswami board room at the AIIMS New Delhi Director office. The meeting for all the government hospital heads will be commenced at 12:00 PM.

According to the official notice released by the office of the director of AIIMS New Delhi, the Emergency department of the hospital is handling around 600 days a day which accounts for both emergency and non-emergency cases.

AIIMS New Delhi also receives referrals of critical patients and since there is no formal referral mechanism between government hospitals patients face inconvenience in the movement between the medical facilities. Hence in order to ease the movement of patients between government hospitals, AIIMS New Delhi requested for a meeting of medical superintendents.