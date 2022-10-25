'Resign IMMEDIATELY...', Rishi Sunak's BOLD step just after becoming UK Prime Minister -Check HERE

The new Prime Minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak, has ordered the resignation of many ministers in the old cabinet of Liz Truss. Rishi Sunak took this step after meeting King Charles II of Britain. Rishi Sunak has started immediate work to fulfill his promise to the people of Britain. As a part of that, they are going to induct new people into ministerial posts. Among the ministers Rishi Sunak has asked to resign are Trade Secretary Jacob Reese-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Levis and Development Minister Vicky Ford. Sources have informed that Jeremy Hunt from the old cabinet will remain in Rishi Sunak's cabinet and there is a possibility that he will be appointed as Finance Minister.

Rishi Sunak addressed the people of Britain after the name of the Prime Minister was confirmed. He explained that economic stability is the aim of his government. Rishi Sunak met King Charles at Buckingham Palace in London today. King Charles appointed him as the country's new prime minister and invited him to form a government. Former British finance minister Sunak is of Indian origin and has become the youngest Prime Minister in British history.

Rishi Sunak is of Indian origin and before partition his family lived in the village of Gujranwala in present day Pakistan. The Sunak family left Pakistan and sought refuge in Delhi during the riots during the Partition. He then moved to Britain. Rishi Sunak was born on 12 May 1980 in Southampton (England). Rishi Sunak is 42 years old and is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of famous industrialist Narayan Murthy.

Rishi Sunak has been elected as a five-time Member of Parliament in the British Parliament. He is one of the richest MPs in Britain and his wealth is more than Rs 7300 crore. Sunak studied politics and economics at Oxford. He has done MA at Stanford University.