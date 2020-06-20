हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Force Academy

Air Force Academy's Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal today, IAF to get 123 officers

The Air Force Academy will be holding its Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday (June 20,2020). 

Air Force Academy's Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal today, IAF to get 123 officers
File photo

The Air Force Academy will be holding its Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday (June 20,2020). 

The parade marks the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various IAF branches.

As many as 123 air warriors including 19 women officers will be commissioned by the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria is the Reviewing Officer of the Passing out Parade where the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ will be presented to the cadets successfully completing the Flying and Navigation training respectively.

The IAF chief will also present the 'Wings' to Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officers who successfully completed flying training at the AFA.

He will be conferring the ‘President’s Commission’ to all the 123 cadets.

Following the Passing Out Parade, Pilatus, Kiran Hawk, Chetak helicopters and an aerobatic display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the IAF will carry out a flypast.

For the first time in the history of AFA Dundigal, parents and family members of the cadets will not be attendence at the Passing Out Parade due to the restrictions imposed to stop the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Just like the Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade, the graduating IAF officers will directly report to their assigned squadrons and units unlike previously when they used to be given a break of meet their families.

