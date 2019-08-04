Air India caps prices of Srinagar-Delhi flights at Rs 6899 amid terror threat

New Delhi: After announcing that ticket prices of all flights from to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar are capped at Rs 9,500, Air India on Sunday further slashed the ticket prices. Air India has decided to bring the maximum ticket price down to Rs 6715 for flights from Srinagar to Delhi, and at Rs 6899 from Delhi to Srinagar till August 15.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Air India said, "#airindia further reduces fare at Rs 6715 Srinagar to del and at Rs 6899 Delhi to Srinagar till 15th aug (date included)."

This comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to keep airfares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and other tourists got prepared to leave the Kashmir Valley. Jammu and Kashmir administration had advised the pilgrims to leave the valley "immediately" after receiving intelligence input on the threat to the state's security.

Following the advisory, the airfares of flights from Srinagar surged drastically as several tourists crowded at the Srinagar airport, however, were not able to buy tickets for one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi as even low-budget airlines such as Spicejet, IndiGo and GoAir had pegged the prices between Rs 10,00 and Rs 20,000, as against the norm of Rs 2,500-3,000.

Meanwhile, prices for one-way direct flights from Srinagar to Mumbai starting August 4 were pegged at Rs 14,000.

As on Sunday, according to Cleartrip, Vistara had pegged ticket price for a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at Rs 37,666. Air India's flight ticket price was Rs 9,188 on August 4.

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines to run additional flights to and fro from Srinagar to fly out all the pilgrims safely. It also directed the airlines to waive off rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar.

Taking note of the DGCA's directive, airlines issued notifications give a full fee waiver on Srinagar flight tickets.

"In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019," IndiGo tweeted.

"Due to the prevailing security situation in Kashmir, we are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Jammu and Kashmir till August 9. Only fare difference, if any applicable for date change (will be charged)," Vistara tweeted.

Air India's tweet read, "In view of the prevailing circumstances, AI will give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all #airindia flights to/from #Srinagar till Aug 15th August."

Spicejet and AirAsia also made similar announcements regarding full cancellation fee waiver for flights to and fro Srinagar.