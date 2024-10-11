Air India Express Flight Lands Safely In Trichy After Mid-Air Snag

Air India Flight Emergency Landing: After reporting a hydraulic failure, an Air India Express flight that took off from Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu landed safely, according to media reports.

The latest developement comes after the flight declared a mid-air emergency over Tiruchirappalli on Friday evening following hydraulic failure. The aircraft was hovering over Trichy airspace, according to media reports.

The flight took off from Trichy airport for Sharjah at 5.43 pm but soon developed a technical snag. It had 140 passengers on board. Hydraulic failure in a flight occurs after the system that makes use of pressurized fluid to control important parts, like the landing gear, brakes, and flaps, stops working properly.

Speaking to India Today before the landing, the Trichy District Collector said that the airport director conveyed there was no reason to worry and the flight would be able to land safely. The airport is making preparations for belly landing. It happens when a plane lands without using its landing gear.

Earlier, fuel dumping was being considered to make the plane lighter. However, it was not opted for as the plane is circling over residential areas. "As a precautionary measure, we have kept ambulances and rescue teams on standby," the District Collector said, according to the India Today report.