हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srinagar weather

Airport operations in Srinagar hit due to heavy snowfall

All flights of GoAir and IndiGo, two SpiceJet flights, an Air Asia flight and an Army charter flight had to be cancelled.

Airport operations in Srinagar hit due to heavy snowfall
ANI Photo

Airport operations were severely hit in Srinagar on Thursday morning with several flights either to or from here being cancelled. This is the second consecutive day when weather conditions have taken a toll on flight and airport operations.

Srinagar and many other parts of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday which covered large areas under a thick white blanket. News agency ANI reported that operations at the Srinagar airport got affected due to the snowfall and that all flights of GoAir and IndiGo, two SpiceJet flights, an Air Asia flight and an Army charter flight had to be cancelled.

Most of the private airline companies operating in the sector had already warned its passengers that flights to and from Srinagar could get affected due to predicted weather conditions in the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The weather conditions in Srinagar are likely to remain the same for most parts of Thursday and Friday. According to private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather, an intense western disturbance over the state is expected to bring in snowfall here and in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This is also expected to bring scattered rain over the plains of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

 

 

The temperature in Srinagar is expected to hover around 1 degree Celsius with the forecast for northern parts of the country through the week predicting cold conditions to remain.

Tags:
Srinagar weatherFlights to SrinagarJ&K tourismSpiceJetIndigoGoAir
Next
Story

Robert Vadra to face ED again; his questioning a proof of Narendra Modi govt's tough stance against corruption, says BJP

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Morning Breaking: Farmers protest against bullet train in Gujarat