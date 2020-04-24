Ajaz Khan, arrested for objectionable remarks during Facebook session, gets bail

New Delhi: Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on Facebook, was on Friday (April 24) granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Ajaz was arrested last week by Khar police in connection with the comment he made during a Facebook live session. He was charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities.

Appearing on behalf of the actor, Naznin Khatri told the court that section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) was not applicable in such cases. She submitted four Supreme Court judgements in support of her argument.

Khatri also told the court that the actor did not speak against any religion, but only criticised politicians in the Facebook post. Accepting her submissions, metropolitan magistrate S N Shinde granted bail to Khan on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Notably, Ajaz has been told to remain home quarantined for 15 days.

In July 2019, Ajaz was arrested for posting objectionable videos that could have allegedly caused enmity among communities. Before that, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs in October 2018.