Akalis Dal Politics: Foes embracing to become friends for a ‘common cause’

The joining of hands by the breakaway factions of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - after the near rout of major faction led by Parkash Singh Badal has not come as a surprise in ‘political industry’ of Punjab - where competition is as hard and stakeholders are willing to go upto any extent. The leaders of the separated factions have chosen the sensitive issue of the release of ‘Bandi Singh’ (Sikh prisoners) as the best-suited cause for coming together. The cause of 'Bandi Singh' will avoid public embarrassment for the leaders as all of them had been speaking ill for each other for a long time.

The political dreams and goals of Akali leaders separated them from Parkash Singh led SAD(B) and form their Akali factions. Over the time, several factions of SAD, including SAD(B), SAD(D), SAD(A), JAGO, SAD(Democratic), SAD (Panthic) SAD (1920) etc. came up but most surprising was to see the radical Akalis sharing platform with moderates in the ‘Panthic gathering’.

On May 11, SAD(B) backed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held the ‘Panthic gathering’ to strategise the release of Sikh prisoners who, according to Akali leaders, have been languishing in jails for decades even after completion of their terms.

The important meet was attended by top leaders including SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, former DSGMC president Paramjit Singh Sarna, Jag Aasra Guru Ott (JAGO) president Manjit Singh GK, SAD(A) president Simranjit Singh Mann etc.

If sources are to be believed, the representatives of all Akali factions closeted after the Panthic gathering and decided to put in all the resources and time to form joint strategies to rejuvenate the 'Akali brand of politics in Punjab'.

The political pundits here don’t rule out the possibility of behind the door’ deals between the Akali factions to put up a united face.

“Lok Sabha by-elections are due in Sangrur after the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as Member Parliament (MP) from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, we have to see which Akali faction field whom from Sangrur from where SAD(A) President Simranjit Singh Mann has also been the MP,” said sources.

Political analyst Manohar Lal Sharma, who has also been the advisor to former Chief Minister of Punjab Harcharan Singh Brar, is of the view that the possibility is that Simranjit Singh Mann could be the united candidate from Sangrur or all Akali’s will extend support to him.

Akalis fear that AAP’s Sikh leaders could fill the vacuum they left and believe that their coming together will bring much-desired changes in Punjab polity.