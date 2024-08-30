As the battle for supremacy intensifies in the upcoming assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, a war of words has erupted between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi Adityanath's 'Red Cap, Black Deeds' Jibe

During a meeting in Kanpur on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the Samajwadi Party, accusing its leaders of harboring a dark history. "Samajwadi Party leaders wear red caps, but their deeds are black," Adityanath remarked. He further alleged that the SP’s history is filled with questionable actions, suggesting that beneath their public persona lies a legacy of misconduct.

Akhilesh Yadav's Response

Responding to the Chief Minister's comments, Akhilesh Yadav hit back on Friday with a nuanced rebuttal. Taking to social media, Yadav refrained from naming Adityanath directly but addressed the criticism head-on. In his post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), he suggested that those who lack affection, harmony, and compassion often perceive the color red negatively.

Yadav elaborated on the psychological implications of color preferences, stating, "No color is inherently good or bad; it’s all about perspective." He hinted that those who react strongly to certain colors may have deeper psychological issues, linking such reactions to negative emotions.