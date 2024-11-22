Akola West Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal vs Sajid Khan Pathan Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

The Akola West assembly constituency in Maharashtra has been a major focus in the 2024 assembly elections, with voting taking place on November 20. Known for its highly competitive political landscape, the seat has attracted candidates from key political parties as well as independents, making it a closely watched contest.

Candidates in the Race

A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Akola West seat this year, representing a mix of major political parties and smaller groups. Key candidates include:

Agrawal Vijay Kamalkishor (BJP)

Dhananjay Alias Baba Nalat (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Sajid Khan Pathan (Congress)

Ashok Madhukar Olambe (Prahar Janshakti Party)

Dinesh Shambhudayal Shrivas (Lokataantrik Janaadhaar Party)

Sumantai Tirpude (Peoples Party of India - Democratic)

Sohail Md. Husain (Social Democratic Party of India)

Several independents are also in the race, further intensifying the competition.

Historical Context

Akola West has traditionally been a stronghold of the BJP, with Govardhan Mangilal Sharma winning the seat three consecutive times in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 assembly elections. The seat has seen consistent support for the BJP, but the 2024 elections bring new dynamics and a broader contest with more parties and candidates involved.

Political Landscape of 2024

The larger political contest in Maharashtra is between the two primary alliances:

Mahayuti (Ruling Alliance): Comprising the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).

Maha Vikas Aghadi (Opposition Alliance): Comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Samajwadi Party.

The results in Akola West will play a significant role in the overall outcome of Maharashtra's 2024 assembly elections.

Vote Counting and Results

The vote counting for all 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra began today, and the results from Akola West will be crucial in determining whether the BJP maintains its stronghold in the constituency or if an opposition party can secure an upset victory. With the stakes high and multiple parties involved, this contest is expected to be a closely contested one. Stay tuned for updates as the results unfold.