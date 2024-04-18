New Delhi: It is a battle of prestige for Congress in Kerala's Alappuzha constituency. K C Venugopal returns and marks a crucial attempt for the Congress to reclaim the seat. The Congress had lost the seat to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in the 2019 elections. However, the Congress had overwhelmingly registered a victory elsewhere in Kerala.

K C Venugopal (Congress)

61-year-old Congress veteran Venugopal has had an impressive electoral record. He has secured victories in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, his absence in the 2019 parliamentary race allowed the CPI(M) to secure a narrow win in Alappuzha through A M Ariff. The CPI(M) criticizes Venugopal's candidacy by citing his previous tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. Venugopal criticizes both the BJP-led central government and the CPI(M)-led state government. He alleges the neglect of workers' concerns and growing political intolerance.

Sobha Surendran (BJP)

The contest intensifies as the BJP fields Sobha Surendran against Venugopal. A popular figure, Sobha Surendran aims to leverage her popularity. She promises development, targeting women and the local fishing community in particular

A M Ariff (CPI (M))

The CPI(M) incumbent, A M Ariff, is majorly contesting on his achievements. Ariff continues to bring forward dissatisfaction among the masses with the central government's policies.